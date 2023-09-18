Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

The last day of Adani Wilmar saw an opening price of ₹354.05 and a closing price of ₹352.7. The stock reached a high of ₹355 and a low of ₹351.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹45,787.68 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Wilmar is ₹841.9 and the 52-week low is ₹327. The BSE volume for the day was 166,087 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹352.7 on last trading day
On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a volume of 166,087 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹352.7.