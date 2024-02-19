Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 2.79 %. The stock closed at 337.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 346.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's last day saw a decrease in open and close prices, starting at 338.05 and ending at 337.3. The stock had a high of 353 and a low of 336.4. The market capitalization stood at 45059.86 cr. The 52-week high was recorded at 509.4 and the low at 285.85. BSE volume for the day was 337799 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹337.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 337,799 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 337.3.

