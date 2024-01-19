Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar opened at ₹354.55 and closed at ₹355.75 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹362.65 and a low of ₹348.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹46,268.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹578.45 and ₹285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 85,545 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.