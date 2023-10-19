Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Shares Plummet as Trading Turns Bearish

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹342 and closed at ₹342.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹343.75 and a low of ₹338.7 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹44,085.1 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹730 and ₹327 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 127,711 shares.
The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹337.8 with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -1.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.41% and the value has decreased by 1.4 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.68%
|3 Months
|-13.92%
|6 Months
|-16.92%
|YTD
|-45.08%
|1 Year
|-51.03%
As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹339.2. It has experienced a percent change of -0.88, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3, suggesting a decrease of ₹3 in the stock price.
