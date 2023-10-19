Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Shares Plummet as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 339.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 337.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 342 and closed at 342.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 343.75 and a low of 338.7 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 44,085.1 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 730 and 327 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 127,711 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹337.8, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹339.2

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 337.8 with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -1.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.41% and the value has decreased by 1.4 points.

19 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.68%
3 Months-13.92%
6 Months-16.92%
YTD-45.08%
1 Year-51.03%
19 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹339.2, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹342.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Wilmar is 339.2. It has experienced a percent change of -0.88, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3, suggesting a decrease of 3 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹342.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a BSE volume of 127,711 shares and closed at a price of 342.2.

