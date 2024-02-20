Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 5.68 %. The stock closed at 346.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 366.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 347.15 and closed at 346.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 374.3, while the low was 347.15. The market capitalization stands at 47,620.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 509.4 and 285.85 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,527,715 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹346.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 1,527,715 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange with a closing price of 346.7.

