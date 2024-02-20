Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹347.15 and closed at ₹346.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹374.3, while the low was ₹347.15. The market capitalization stands at ₹47,620.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹509.4 and ₹285.85 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,527,715 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.