Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹298.75 and closed at ₹297.1. The stock had a high of ₹298.75 and a low of ₹294.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹38,340.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹678.5 and the 52-week low is ₹292.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 68,836 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.