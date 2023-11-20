Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 297.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 295 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

On the last day, Adani Wilmar opened at 298.75 and closed at 297.1. The stock had a high of 298.75 and a low of 294.5. The market capitalization of the company is 38,340.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 678.5 and the 52-week low is 292.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 68,836 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹297.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a volume of 68,836 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 297.1.

