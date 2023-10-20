Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

The last day of trading for Adani Wilmar saw an opening price of ₹338.85 and a closing price of ₹339.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹341.3, while the lowest was ₹334.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43,961.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹730, while the 52-week low is ₹327. The BSE volume for the day was 161,052 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.