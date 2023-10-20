Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 338.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 339.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

The last day of trading for Adani Wilmar saw an opening price of 338.85 and a closing price of 339.2. The highest price reached during the day was 341.3, while the lowest was 334.8. The market capitalization of the company is 43,961.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 730, while the 52-week low is 327. The BSE volume for the day was 161,052 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹339.1, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹338.25

Adani Wilmar stock currently has a price of 339.1. The stock has seen a 0.25% increase, with a net change of 0.85.

20 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.03%
3 Months-13.26%
6 Months-17.83%
YTD-45.25%
1 Year-51.43%
20 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹338.7, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹338.25

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 338.7, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.13% and has gained 0.45 points.

20 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹339.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 161,052 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 339.2.

