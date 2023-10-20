Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

The last day of trading for Adani Wilmar saw an opening price of ₹338.85 and a closing price of ₹339.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹341.3, while the lowest was ₹334.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43,961.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹730, while the 52-week low is ₹327. The BSE volume for the day was 161,052 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar stock currently has a price of ₹339.1. The stock has seen a 0.25% increase, with a net change of 0.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.03%
|3 Months
|-13.26%
|6 Months
|-17.83%
|YTD
|-45.25%
|1 Year
|-51.43%
The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹338.7, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.13% and has gained 0.45 points.
On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 161,052 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹339.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!