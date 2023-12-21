Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar sees strong gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 345.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 348 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 364.05 and closed at 362.95 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 369.45, while the lowest price was 344. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 44,962.38 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 640.5 and 285.85 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 191,476 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹348, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹345.95

The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is 348, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.59% or 2.05 points.

21 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.34%
3 Months-6.15%
6 Months-17.34%
YTD-43.99%
1 Year-44.43%
21 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹345.95, down -4.68% from yesterday's ₹362.95

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is 345.95 with a percent change of -4.68. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.68% compared to its previous value. The net change is -17, indicating that the stock has decreased by 17 in value. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Wilmar stock has experienced a significant decrease in value.

21 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹362.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Wilmar on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 191,476. The closing price for the stock was 362.95.

