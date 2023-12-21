Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar sees strong gains in trading today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹364.05 and closed at ₹362.95 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹369.45, while the lowest price was ₹344. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is ₹44,962.38 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹640.5 and ₹285.85 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 191,476 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is ₹348, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.59% or 2.05 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.34%
|3 Months
|-6.15%
|6 Months
|-17.34%
|YTD
|-43.99%
|1 Year
|-44.43%
The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is ₹345.95 with a percent change of -4.68. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.68% compared to its previous value. The net change is -17, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹17 in value. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Wilmar stock has experienced a significant decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for Adani Wilmar on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 191,476. The closing price for the stock was ₹362.95.
