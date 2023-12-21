Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar sees strong gains in trading today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹364.05 and closed at ₹362.95 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹369.45, while the lowest price was ₹344. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is ₹44,962.38 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹640.5 and ₹285.85 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 191,476 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.