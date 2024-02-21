Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2024, by 0.89 %. The stock is currently trading at 369.65 per share.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 369.85 and closed at 366.4 on the last day. The high for the day was 379 and the low was 361.85. The market capitalization stood at 48042.62 crore. The 52-week high and low were 509.4 and 285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 354,847 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 354,847 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 366.4.

