Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock soars on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹294.4 per share and closed at ₹295. The highest price reached during the day was ₹317, while the lowest was ₹285.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹40,277.04 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹678.5 and ₹292.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 871,902 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Adani Wilmar stock today was ₹314.3, while the high price was ₹327.5.
The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹324.25, with a percent change of 4.63 and a net change of 14.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.54%
|3 Months
|-19.31%
|6 Months
|-30.07%
|YTD
|-49.7%
|1 Year
|-51.19%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹309.9. There has been a percent change of 5.05, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 14.9, further confirming the upward trend.
On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 871,902 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹295.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!