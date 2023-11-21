Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 4.63 %. The stock closed at 309.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 324.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar opened at 294.4 per share and closed at 295. The highest price reached during the day was 317, while the lowest was 285.85. The market capitalization of the company is 40,277.04 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 678.5 and 292.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 871,902 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Adani Wilmar stock today was 314.3, while the high price was 327.5.

21 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹324.25, up 4.63% from yesterday's ₹309.9

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 324.25, with a percent change of 4.63 and a net change of 14.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

21 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.54%
3 Months-19.31%
6 Months-30.07%
YTD-49.7%
1 Year-51.19%
21 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹309.9, up 5.05% from yesterday's ₹295

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Wilmar is 309.9. There has been a percent change of 5.05, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 14.9, further confirming the upward trend.

21 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹295 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 871,902 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 295.

