Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 22 Dec 2023

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Wilmar's opening price was ₹339.1 and the closing price was ₹345.95. The stock reached a high of ₹353 and a low of ₹334.7. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹45,664.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹640.5 and the 52-week low is ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 365,643 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.