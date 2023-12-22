Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 22 Dec 2023

Hello User
Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 345.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 351.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Wilmar's opening price was 339.1 and the closing price was 345.95. The stock reached a high of 353 and a low of 334.7. The market capitalization of the company stands at 45,664.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 640.5 and the 52-week low is 285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 365,643 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹345.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 365,643 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 345.95.

