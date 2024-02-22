Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Stocks Plummet as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -2.38 %. The stock closed at 369.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 360.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 370.45 and closed at 369.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 372.6 and a low of 356.25. The market capitalization stood at 46,898.9 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 509.4 and 285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 259,509 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹360.85, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹369.65

Adani Wilmar stock is currently trading at 360.85, with a decrease of 2.38% or -8.8 points. This indicates a negative trend in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for further developments.

22 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹369.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar recorded a BSE volume of 259,509 shares with a closing price of 369.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!