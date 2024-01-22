Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar enjoys bullish trading day

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹355 and closed at ₹354.7 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹369.8, while the lowest was ₹351. The company's market capitalization is ₹47,360.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹578.45 and ₹285.85 respectively. A total of 438,473 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.