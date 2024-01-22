Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar enjoys bullish trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 2.73 %. The stock closed at 354.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 364.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 355 and closed at 354.7 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 369.8, while the lowest was 351. The company's market capitalization is 47,360.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 578.45 and 285.85 respectively. A total of 438,473 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 10:32 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consumer1150.5-11.0-0.951216.3685.0106882.79
Patanjali Foods1556.95-25.35-1.61713.35851.756348.91
Adani Wilmar364.49.72.73578.45285.8547360.29
Godrej Industries833.016.051.96902.65395.228041.97
Hatsun Agro Product1095.5-34.75-3.071231.95786.024402.07
22 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Wilmar stock reached a low of 351 and a high of 369.8 in the current trading day.

22 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.51%
3 Months-3.65%
6 Months-11.29%
YTD-0.06%
1 Year-36.47%
22 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹364.4, up 2.73% from yesterday's ₹354.7

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is 364.4 with a percent change of 2.73. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.73% from its previous value. The net change is 9.7, which means that the stock has increased by 9.7 points. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Wilmar stock has experienced a positive movement and has gained value.

22 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹354.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar witnessed a trading volume of 438,473 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day stood at 354.7.

