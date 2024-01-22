Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar enjoys bullish trading day

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹355 and closed at ₹354.7 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹369.8, while the lowest was ₹351. The company's market capitalization is ₹47,360.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹578.45 and ₹285.85 respectively. A total of 438,473 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consumer
|1150.5
|-11.0
|-0.95
|1216.3
|685.0
|106882.79
|Patanjali Foods
|1556.95
|-25.35
|-1.6
|1713.35
|851.7
|56348.91
|Adani Wilmar
|364.4
|9.7
|2.73
|578.45
|285.85
|47360.29
|Godrej Industries
|833.0
|16.05
|1.96
|902.65
|395.2
|28041.97
|Hatsun Agro Product
|1095.5
|-34.75
|-3.07
|1231.95
|786.0
|24402.07
Adani Wilmar stock is currently priced at ₹364.4 and has experienced a 2.73% increase in its value. This translates to a net change of 9.7 points.
Adani Wilmar stock reached a low of ₹351 and a high of ₹369.8 in the current trading day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.51%
|3 Months
|-3.65%
|6 Months
|-11.29%
|YTD
|-0.06%
|1 Year
|-36.47%
On the last day, Adani Wilmar witnessed a trading volume of 438,473 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day stood at ₹354.7.
