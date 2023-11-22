Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 3.32 %. The stock closed at 309.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 320.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar opened at 314.3 and closed at 309.9. The stock had a high of 327.5 and a low of 314.3. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 41,615.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 668 and the 52-week low is 285.85. The BSE volume for Adani Wilmar was 441,113 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹309.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar recorded a volume of 441,113 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 309.9.

