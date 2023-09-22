Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Adani Wilmar had an open price of ₹349.25 and a close price of ₹349.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹350.8 and a low of ₹346. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is ₹45,007.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹841.9 and ₹327 respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Wilmar was 213,450 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.72%
|3 Months
|-20.93%
|6 Months
|-17.81%
|YTD
|-43.94%
|1 Year
|-55.71%
The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is ₹346.3. There has been a percent change of -0.84, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.95, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.95 in the stock price.
On the last day, the trading volume of Adani Wilmar shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 213,450 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹349.25.
