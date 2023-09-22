Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 349.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 346.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar had an open price of 349.25 and a close price of 349.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 350.8 and a low of 346. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 45,007.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 841.9 and 327 respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Wilmar was 213,450 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.72%
3 Months-20.93%
6 Months-17.81%
YTD-43.94%
1 Year-55.71%
22 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹346.3, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹349.25

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is 346.3. There has been a percent change of -0.84, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.95, suggesting a decrease of 2.95 in the stock price.

22 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹349.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Adani Wilmar shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 213,450 shares. The closing price for the shares was 349.25.

