Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹367.65 and closed at ₹364.4 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹367.9 and a low of ₹361.7 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹47,048.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹578.45 and ₹285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 25,346 shares.
The current price of Adani Wilmar stock is ₹358.5. It has experienced a percent change of -1.62, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.9, suggesting a decrease of 5.9 in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consumer
|1157.65
|7.15
|0.62
|1216.3
|685.0
|107547.03
|Patanjali Foods
|1534.7
|-22.25
|-1.43
|1713.35
|851.7
|55543.64
|Adani Wilmar
|358.35
|-6.05
|-1.66
|578.45
|285.85
|46573.98
|Godrej Industries
|835.75
|1.15
|0.14
|902.65
|395.2
|28134.54
|Hatsun Agro Product
|1114.0
|16.9
|1.54
|1231.95
|786.0
|24814.16
The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹358.75. There has been a percent change of -1.55, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.65, meaning the stock price has decreased by ₹5.65.
The current day's low price of Adani Wilmar stock is ₹357.35, while the high price is ₹367.9.
Adani Wilmar stock is currently priced at ₹358.15, which is a decrease of 1.72% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -6.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.33%
|3 Months
|-0.59%
|6 Months
|-8.8%
|YTD
|2.75%
|1 Year
|-34.23%
On the last day of trading for Adani Wilmar on the BSE, a total of 25,346 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹364.4.
