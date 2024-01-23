Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -1.62 %. The stock closed at 364.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 358.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 367.65 and closed at 364.4 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 367.9 and a low of 361.7 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 47,048.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 578.45 and 285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 25,346 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:09 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price NSE Live :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹358.5, down -1.62% from yesterday's ₹364.4

The current price of Adani Wilmar stock is 358.5. It has experienced a percent change of -1.62, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.9, suggesting a decrease of 5.9 in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 10:43 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consumer1157.657.150.621216.3685.0107547.03
Patanjali Foods1534.7-22.25-1.431713.35851.755543.64
Adani Wilmar358.35-6.05-1.66578.45285.8546573.98
Godrej Industries835.751.150.14902.65395.228134.54
Hatsun Agro Product1114.016.91.541231.95786.024814.16
23 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹358.75, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹364.4

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 358.75. There has been a percent change of -1.55, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.65, meaning the stock price has decreased by 5.65.

Click here for Adani Wilmar Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Wilmar stock is 357.35, while the high price is 367.9.

23 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price NSE Live :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹358.15, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹364.4

Adani Wilmar stock is currently priced at 358.15, which is a decrease of 1.72% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -6.25.

23 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.33%
3 Months-0.59%
6 Months-8.8%
YTD2.75%
1 Year-34.23%
23 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹364.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Wilmar on the BSE, a total of 25,346 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 364.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.