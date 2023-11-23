Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar opened at a price of ₹320.5 and closed at ₹320.2. The stock's high for the day was ₹322.6, while the low was ₹311. The company's market capitalization is ₹40,803.41 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹668 and a low of ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 326,752 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.