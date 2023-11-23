Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -1.95 %. The stock closed at 320.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 313.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar opened at a price of 320.5 and closed at 320.2. The stock's high for the day was 322.6, while the low was 311. The company's market capitalization is 40,803.41 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 668 and a low of 285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 326,752 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹320.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar's BSE volume was 326,752 shares, and the closing price was 320.2.

