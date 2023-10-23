Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's Stock Plummeting as Trade Turns Sour

The last day of trading for Adani Wilmar saw an open price of ₹338.7 and a close price of ₹338.25. The stock reached a high of ₹341.55 and a low of ₹334.95. The market capitalization for Adani Wilmar is currently at ₹43,623.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹730, while the 52-week low is ₹327. The BSE volume for the day was 126,436 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|339.37
|10 Days
|342.15
|20 Days
|342.48
|50 Days
|355.49
|100 Days
|383.99
|300 Days
|416.95
Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Adani Wilmar stock is ₹328, while the high price is ₹337.35.
Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹328.5, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹335.65
Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹328.5. It has experienced a percent change of -2.13, indicating a decrease, and a net change of -7.15. This suggests that the stock has declined in value.
Adani Wilmar Live Updates
Adani Wilmar share price NSE Live :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹329.1, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹335.65
The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is ₹329.1, which represents a percent change of -1.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.95% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -6.55, indicating a decrease of ₹6.55 from the previous trading day.
Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tataconsumer
|801.15
|0.55
|0.07
|861.35
|685.0
|74427.77
|Patanjali Foods
|1276.0
|-38.2
|-2.91
|1462.0
|851.7
|46180.81
|Adani Wilmar
|329.1
|-6.55
|-1.95
|730.0
|327.0
|42772.42
|Hatsun Agro Product
|1128.85
|-3.9
|-0.34
|1231.95
|786.0
|25144.94
|Godrej Industries
|638.95
|-15.3
|-2.34
|733.3
|395.2
|21509.5
Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹329.2, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹335.65
The current price of Adani Wilmar stock is ₹329.2, with a net change of -6.45 and a percentage change of -1.92. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 6.45 points, representing a 1.92% decline.
Adani Wilmar share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹329.45, down -1.85% from yesterday's ₹335.65
The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹329.45. It has experienced a percent change of -1.85, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.2, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.
Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹329, down -1.98% from yesterday's ₹335.65
The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is ₹329, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The net change is -6.65, indicating a decline in value.
Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹333.5, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹335.65
As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹333.5. It has experienced a decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.64 and a net change of -2.15.
Adani Wilmar Live Updates
Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.48%
|3 Months
|-14.35%
|6 Months
|-16.93%
|YTD
|-45.62%
|1 Year
|-51.57%
Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹335.8, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹335.65
The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is ₹335.8, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.04 percent and there has been a net increase of 0.15 in the stock price.
Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹338.25 on last trading day
On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 126,436 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹338.25.
