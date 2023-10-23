Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's Stock Plummeting as Trade Turns Sour

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 01:31 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -2.13 %. The stock closed at 335.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 328.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

The last day of trading for Adani Wilmar saw an open price of 338.7 and a close price of 338.25. The stock reached a high of 341.55 and a low of 334.95. The market capitalization for Adani Wilmar is currently at 43,623.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 730, while the 52-week low is 327. The BSE volume for the day was 126,436 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days339.37
10 Days342.15
20 Days342.48
50 Days355.49
100 Days383.99
300 Days416.95
23 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Wilmar stock is 328, while the high price is 337.35.

23 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹328.5, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹335.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Wilmar is 328.5. It has experienced a percent change of -2.13, indicating a decrease, and a net change of -7.15. This suggests that the stock has declined in value.

23 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:43 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price NSE Live :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹329.1, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹335.65

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is 329.1, which represents a percent change of -1.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.95% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -6.55, indicating a decrease of 6.55 from the previous trading day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1276.0-38.2-2.911462.0851.746180.81
Adani Wilmar329.1-6.55-1.95730.0327.042772.42
Hatsun Agro Product1128.85-3.9-0.341231.95786.025144.94
Godrej Industries638.95-15.3-2.34733.3395.221509.5
23 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Wilmar stock had a low price of 328 and a high price of 337.35.

23 Oct 2023, 11:53 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹329.2, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹335.65

The current price of Adani Wilmar stock is 329.2, with a net change of -6.45 and a percentage change of -1.92. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 6.45 points, representing a 1.92% decline.

23 Oct 2023, 11:51 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy1111
Hold0000
Sell2222
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1281.5-32.7-2.491462.0851.746379.86
Adani Wilmar329.4-6.25-1.86730.0327.042811.41
Hatsun Agro Product1127.0-5.75-0.511231.95786.025103.73
Godrej Industries638.45-15.8-2.41733.3395.221492.67
23 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Adani Wilmar stock is 328, while the high price is 337.35.

23 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹329.45, down -1.85% from yesterday's ₹335.65

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 329.45. It has experienced a percent change of -1.85, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.2, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

23 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1289.0-25.2-1.921462.0851.746651.3
Adani Wilmar329.15-6.5-1.94730.0327.042778.92
Hatsun Agro Product1133.10.350.031231.95786.025239.61
Godrej Industries640.9-13.35-2.04733.3395.221575.15
23 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹329, down -1.98% from yesterday's ₹335.65

The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is 329, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The net change is -6.65, indicating a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Wilmar stock's low price for the day was 331.6, while the high price reached 337.35.

23 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹333.5, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹335.65

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Wilmar is 333.5. It has experienced a decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.64 and a net change of -2.15.

23 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.48%
3 Months-14.35%
6 Months-16.93%
YTD-45.62%
1 Year-51.57%
23 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹335.8, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹335.65

The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is 335.8, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.04 percent and there has been a net increase of 0.15 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹338.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 126,436 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 338.25.

