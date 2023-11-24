Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar shares soar on positive trading day

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹315.8 and closed at ₹313.95 on the last day. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹320, while the lowest price was ₹313.85. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is ₹40,972.37 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹668, and the 52-week low is ₹285.85. The stock had a trading volume of 87,892 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is ₹315.25 with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 1.3. This means that the stock has increased by 0.41% from its previous price and has gained 1.3 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively.
