Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar shares soar on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 313.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 315.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 315.8 and closed at 313.95 on the last day. The stock's highest price for the day was 320, while the lowest price was 313.85. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 40,972.37 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 668, and the 52-week low is 285.85. The stock had a trading volume of 87,892 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹315.25, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹313.95

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is 315.25 with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 1.3. This means that the stock has increased by 0.41% from its previous price and has gained 1.3 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively.

24 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹313.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar recorded a volume of 87,892 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 313.95.

