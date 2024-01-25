Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 351.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Adani Wilmar saw an open price of 353.45 and a close price of 351.65. The stock reached a high of 354.5 and a low of 346.55. The market capitalization for Adani Wilmar is 45,436.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 578.45 and the 52-week low is 285.85. The BSE volume for Adani Wilmar was 85,576 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹351.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a volume of 85,576 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 351.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.