Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹346.3 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹348.3 and a low of ₹342.1 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is currently at ₹44,591.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹841.9 and the 52-week low is ₹327. The BSE volume for Adani Wilmar was 228,049 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹343.1. There has been a percent change of -0.92 and a net change of -3.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.92% from its previous value and the decrease in value is 3.2 points.
On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 228,049 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹346.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!