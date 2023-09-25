Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 346.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 343.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar opened at 346.3 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 348.3 and a low of 342.1 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is currently at 44,591.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 841.9 and the 52-week low is 327. The BSE volume for Adani Wilmar was 228,049 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹343.1, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹346.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Wilmar is 343.1. There has been a percent change of -0.92 and a net change of -3.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.92% from its previous value and the decrease in value is 3.2 points.

25 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹346.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 228,049 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 346.3.

