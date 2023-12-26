Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stocks plunge in trading today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Adani Wilmar was ₹353.95 and the closing price was ₹351.35. The stock reached a high of ₹369.75 and a low of ₹353.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is ₹47,464.26 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹640.5 and ₹285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Wilmar was 490,303 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.