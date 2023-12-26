Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stocks plunge in trading today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Adani Wilmar was ₹353.95 and the closing price was ₹351.35. The stock reached a high of ₹369.75 and a low of ₹353.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is ₹47,464.26 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹640.5 and ₹285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Wilmar was 490,303 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar stock is currently trading at a price of ₹362.05. The stock has seen a decrease of 0.86% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -3.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.08%
|3 Months
|-1.09%
|6 Months
|-9.59%
|YTD
|-40.86%
|1 Year
|-33.9%
The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹366.85, which represents a 0.45% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.65.
On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a volume of 490,303 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹351.35.
