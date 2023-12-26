Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stocks plunge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:46 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 365.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 362.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Adani Wilmar was 353.95 and the closing price was 351.35. The stock reached a high of 369.75 and a low of 353.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 47,464.26 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 640.5 and 285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Wilmar was 490,303 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹362.05, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹365.2

Adani Wilmar stock is currently trading at a price of 362.05. The stock has seen a decrease of 0.86% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -3.15.

26 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.08%
3 Months-1.09%
6 Months-9.59%
YTD-40.86%
1 Year-33.9%
26 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹366.85, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹365.2

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 366.85, which represents a 0.45% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.65.

26 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹351.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a volume of 490,303 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 351.35.

