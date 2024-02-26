Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 26 Feb 2024, by 8.41 %. The stock closed at 360.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 390.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 362.5 and closed at 360.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 393.5, while the low was 362. The market capitalization stood at 50765.45 crores. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 509.4 and 285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1141081 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹360.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a volume of 1,141,081 shares traded on the BSE with a closing price of 360.3.

