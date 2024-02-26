Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹362.5 and closed at ₹360.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹393.5, while the low was ₹362. The market capitalization stood at 50765.45 crores. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹509.4 and ₹285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1141081 shares.
26 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST
