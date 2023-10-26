comScore
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar closed today at ₹317.5, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹320.4

13 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 320.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 317.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 327.7 and closed at 324.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 332.25 and a low of 318.7 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 41,641.7 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 730, while the 52-week low is 320.25. On the BSE, a total of 78,876 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:50:26 PM IST

Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar closed today at ₹317.5, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹320.4

Today, the closing price of Adani Wilmar stock was 317.5, which represents a decrease of 0.91% from the previous day's closing price of 320.4. The net change in the stock price was -2.9.

26 Oct 2023, 06:23:45 PM IST

Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1250.012.41.01462.0851.745239.82
Adani Wilmar317.5-2.9-0.91730.0318.741264.8
Hatsun Agro Product1131.84.50.41231.95786.025210.65
Godrej Industries617.05-4.65-0.75733.3395.220772.26
26 Oct 2023, 05:35:03 PM IST

Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Wilmar stock had a low price of 303.45 and a high price of 320.4 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:29:09 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Adani Wilmar Ltd stock is Rs. 318.00 and the 52 week high price is Rs. 730.00.

26 Oct 2023, 03:07:58 PM IST

Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹316.65, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹320.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Wilmar is 316.65. There has been a percent change of -1.17, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.75, suggesting a decline of 3.75 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:31:07 PM IST

Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1220.25-17.35-1.41462.0851.744163.11
Adani Wilmar318.3-2.1-0.66730.0318.741368.77
Hatsun Agro Product1120.05-7.25-0.641231.95786.024948.92
Godrej Industries615.5-6.2-1.0733.3395.220720.08
26 Oct 2023, 02:28:12 PM IST

Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹318.85, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹320.4

The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is 318.85. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.55, suggesting a decline in the stock value.

26 Oct 2023, 02:21:09 PM IST

Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Wilmar stock reached a low of 303.45 and a high of 320.4 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:48:28 PM IST

Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹316.75, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹320.4

Adani Wilmar's stock price is currently at 316.75, which represents a percent change of -1.14 and a net change of -3.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value.

26 Oct 2023, 01:39:31 PM IST

Adani Wilmar share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days335.90
10 Days340.87
20 Days341.53
50 Days354.41
100 Days382.87
300 Days414.50
26 Oct 2023, 01:25:23 PM IST

Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Wilmar stock reached a low price of 303.45 and a high price of 320.4.

26 Oct 2023, 01:12:21 PM IST

Adani Wilmar share price NSE Live :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹315.45, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹320.4

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is 315.45, with a percent change of -1.54 and a net change of -4.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

26 Oct 2023, 12:54:21 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 12:33:50 PM IST

Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1210.95-26.65-2.151462.0851.743826.53
Adani Wilmar313.8-6.6-2.06730.0318.740783.91
Hatsun Agro Product1111.25-16.05-1.421231.95786.024752.9
Godrej Industries616.4-5.3-0.85733.3395.220750.38
26 Oct 2023, 12:32:39 PM IST

Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹314.6, down -1.81% from yesterday's ₹320.4

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is 314.6, which represents a decrease of 1.81% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -5.8.

26 Oct 2023, 12:17:09 PM IST

Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Wilmar stock reached a low of 303.45 and a high of 320.4 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:51:14 AM IST

Adani Wilmar share price NSE Live :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹313, down -2.31% from yesterday's ₹320.4

The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is 313, which represents a percent change of -2.31. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.31% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -7.4, indicating a decrease of 7.4. Overall, Adani Wilmar stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 11:36:01 AM IST

Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1203.1-34.5-2.791462.0851.743542.42
Adani Wilmar312.0-8.4-2.62730.0318.740549.97
Hatsun Agro Product1109.05-18.25-1.621231.95786.024703.9
Godrej Industries607.55-14.15-2.28733.3395.220452.46
26 Oct 2023, 11:22:05 AM IST

Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

The Adani Wilmar stock reached a low price of 303.45 and a high price of 320.4 today.

26 Oct 2023, 11:04:16 AM IST

Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹309.75, down -3.32% from yesterday's ₹320.4

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 309.75, which represents a percent change of -3.32. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 3.32% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -10.65, indicating that the stock has decreased by 10.65 in value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:34:55 AM IST

Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1210.0-27.6-2.231462.0851.743792.14
Adani Wilmar309.9-10.5-3.28730.0318.740277.04
Hatsun Agro Product1111.55-15.75-1.41231.95786.024759.58
Godrej Industries615.0-6.7-1.08733.3395.220703.25
26 Oct 2023, 10:25:40 AM IST

Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹308.05, down -3.85% from yesterday's ₹320.4

The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is 308.05. There has been a percent change of -3.85, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.35, which means the stock has dropped by this amount.

26 Oct 2023, 10:10:07 AM IST

Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

The Adani Wilmar stock reached a low of 303.45 and a high of 320.40 today.

26 Oct 2023, 09:54:54 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 09:46:31 AM IST

Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹306.55, down -4.32% from yesterday's ₹320.4

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 306.55, and it has experienced a percent change of -4.32. This means that the stock price has decreased by 4.32% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -13.85, indicating a decrease of 13.85.

26 Oct 2023, 09:40:28 AM IST

Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.37%
3 Months-19.29%
6 Months-20.6%
YTD-48.13%
1 Year-52.78%
26 Oct 2023, 09:15:20 AM IST

Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹320, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹320.4

The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is 320. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.4, suggesting a decrease of 0.4 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in its price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:01:31 AM IST

Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹324.2 on last trading day

