Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar closed today at ₹317.5, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹320.4

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹327.7 and closed at ₹324.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹332.25 and a low of ₹318.7 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹41,641.7 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹730, while the 52-week low is ₹320.25. On the BSE, a total of 78,876 shares were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar closed today at ₹317.5, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹320.4 Today, the closing price of Adani Wilmar stock was ₹317.5, which represents a decrease of 0.91% from the previous day's closing price of ₹320.4. The net change in the stock price was -2.9.

Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tataconsumer 801.15 0.55 0.07 861.35 685.0 74427.77 Patanjali Foods 1250.0 12.4 1.0 1462.0 851.7 45239.82 Adani Wilmar 317.5 -2.9 -0.91 730.0 318.7 41264.8 Hatsun Agro Product 1131.8 4.5 0.4 1231.95 786.0 25210.65 Godrej Industries 617.05 -4.65 -0.75 733.3 395.2 20772.26

Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range Adani Wilmar stock had a low price of ₹303.45 and a high price of ₹320.4 on the current day.

Adani Wilmar Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of Adani Wilmar Ltd stock is Rs. 318.00 and the 52 week high price is Rs. 730.00.

Adani Wilmar share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 335.90 10 Days 340.87 20 Days 341.53 50 Days 354.41 100 Days 382.87 300 Days 414.50

Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -6.37% 3 Months -19.29% 6 Months -20.6% YTD -48.13% 1 Year -52.78%

Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹324.2 on last trading day