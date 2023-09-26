Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 1.4 %. The stock closed at 340.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 345.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 343.15 and closed at 343.1 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 345.5, while the lowest price was 340. The market capitalization of the company is 44,234.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 841.9, and the 52-week low is 327. The BSE volume for the day was 184,976 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:53 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹345.1, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹340.35

The stock price of Adani Wilmar is currently at 345.1, which represents a 1.4% increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.75.

26 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.43%
3 Months-20.26%
6 Months-12.21%
YTD-44.92%
1 Year-58.0%
26 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹340.35, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹343.1

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is 340.35 with a percent change of -0.8 and a net change of -2.75. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.8% and by 2.75.

26 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹343.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 184,976 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 343.1.

