Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Surges in Positive Trading Session

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹343.15 and closed at ₹343.1 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹345.5, while the lowest price was ₹340. The market capitalization of the company is ₹44,234.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹841.9, and the 52-week low is ₹327. The BSE volume for the day was 184,976 shares.
The stock price of Adani Wilmar is currently at ₹345.1, which represents a 1.4% increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.43%
|3 Months
|-20.26%
|6 Months
|-12.21%
|YTD
|-44.92%
|1 Year
|-58.0%
The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is ₹340.35 with a percent change of -0.8 and a net change of -2.75. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.8% and by ₹2.75.
On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 184,976 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
