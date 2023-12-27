Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹366.85 and closed at ₹365.2 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹368.1, while the lowest price was ₹360.2. The company has a market capitalization of ₹47,178.33 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹640.5, and the 52-week low is ₹285.85. The stock had a trading volume of 116,371 shares on the BSE.
27 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST
