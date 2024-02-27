Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 2.12 %. The stock closed at 390.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 398.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 392 and closed at 390.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 408.7 and the low was 385.8. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 51,844.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 509.4 and the low is 285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 2,064,865 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹398.9, up 2.12% from yesterday's ₹390.6

Adani Wilmar stock is currently trading at 398.9, with a 2.12% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 8.3 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, showing potential growth and investor interest in the company.

27 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹390.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar on the BSE had a volume of 2,064,865 shares with a closing price of 390.6.

