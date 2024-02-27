Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹392 and closed at ₹390.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹408.7 and the low was ₹385.8. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is ₹51,844.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹509.4 and the low is ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 2,064,865 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar stock is currently trading at ₹398.9, with a 2.12% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 8.3 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, showing potential growth and investor interest in the company.
