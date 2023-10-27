Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar closed today at ₹331.25, up 4.33% from yesterday's ₹317.5

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹320 and closed at ₹320.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹320.4, while the lowest price was ₹303.45. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is currently ₹41,264.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹730, and the 52-week low is ₹318.7. On the BSE, a total volume of 380,410 shares were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar closed today at ₹331.25, up 4.33% from yesterday's ₹317.5 Adani Wilmar stock closed at ₹331.25 today, marking a 4.33% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹317.5. The net change in the stock price is ₹13.75.

Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tataconsumer 801.15 0.55 0.07 861.35 685.0 74427.77 Patanjali Foods 1279.95 29.95 2.4 1462.0 851.7 46323.76 Adani Wilmar 331.25 13.75 4.33 730.0 303.45 43051.85 Hatsun Agro Product 1145.0 3.4 0.3 1231.95 786.0 25504.68 Godrej Industries 633.0 14.65 2.37 733.3 395.2 21309.2

Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Adani Wilmar had a low price of ₹320.15 and a high price of ₹335.5 on the current day.

Adani Wilmar share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 331.54 10 Days 338.31 20 Days 340.54 50 Days 353.35 100 Days 381.72 300 Days 413.09

Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -6.4% 3 Months -18.24% 6 Months -21.05% YTD -48.6% 1 Year -53.2%

Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹320.4 on last trading day On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a total trading volume of 380,410 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹320.4.