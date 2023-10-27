Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar closed today at ₹331.25, up 4.33% from yesterday's ₹317.5

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹320 and closed at ₹320.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹320.4, while the lowest price was ₹303.45. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is currently ₹41,264.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹730, and the 52-week low is ₹318.7. On the BSE, a total volume of 380,410 shares were traded.
Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar closed today at ₹331.25, up 4.33% from yesterday's ₹317.5
Adani Wilmar stock closed at ₹331.25 today, marking a 4.33% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹317.5. The net change in the stock price is ₹13.75.
Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tataconsumer
|801.15
|0.55
|0.07
|861.35
|685.0
|74427.77
|Patanjali Foods
|1279.95
|29.95
|2.4
|1462.0
|851.7
|46323.76
|Adani Wilmar
|331.25
|13.75
|4.33
|730.0
|303.45
|43051.85
|Hatsun Agro Product
|1145.0
|3.4
|0.3
|1231.95
|786.0
|25504.68
|Godrej Industries
|633.0
|14.65
|2.37
|733.3
|395.2
|21309.2
Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of Adani Wilmar had a low price of ₹320.15 and a high price of ₹335.5 on the current day.
Adani Wilmar share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|331.54
|10 Days
|338.31
|20 Days
|340.54
|50 Days
|353.35
|100 Days
|381.72
|300 Days
|413.09
Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.4%
|3 Months
|-18.24%
|6 Months
|-21.05%
|YTD
|-48.6%
|1 Year
|-53.2%
Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹320.4 on last trading day
On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a total trading volume of 380,410 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹320.4.
