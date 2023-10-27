Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar closed today at 331.25, up 4.33% from yesterday's 317.5

13 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 4.33 %. The stock closed at 317.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 331.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar opened at 320 and closed at 320.4. The highest price reached during the day was 320.4, while the lowest price was 303.45. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is currently 41,264.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 730, and the 52-week low is 318.7. On the BSE, a total volume of 380,410 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar closed today at ₹331.25, up 4.33% from yesterday's ₹317.5

Adani Wilmar stock closed at 331.25 today, marking a 4.33% increase from yesterday's closing price of 317.5. The net change in the stock price is 13.75.

27 Oct 2023, 06:21 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1279.9529.952.41462.0851.746323.76
Adani Wilmar331.2513.754.33730.0303.4543051.85
Hatsun Agro Product1145.03.40.31231.95786.025504.68
Godrej Industries633.014.652.37733.3395.221309.2
27 Oct 2023, 05:42 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Adani Wilmar had a low price of 320.15 and a high price of 335.5 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1294.744.73.581462.0851.746857.59
Adani Wilmar331.9514.454.55730.0303.4543142.83
Hatsun Agro Product1153.2511.651.021231.95786.025688.44
Godrej Industries633.114.752.39733.3395.221312.57
27 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹334.05, up 5.21% from yesterday's ₹317.5

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 334.05. It has seen a percent change of 5.21 and a net change of 16.55. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 5.21% and has gained 16.55 points.

27 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Adani Wilmar stock is 320.15 and the high price is 329.25.

27 Oct 2023, 01:49 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹328.5, up 3.46% from yesterday's ₹317.5

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is 328.5, with a percent change of 3.46 and a net change of 11. From this data, it can be inferred that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percent and net change. This suggests that the stock is performing well and may be a good investment option. However, it is important to conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

27 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days331.54
10 Days338.31
20 Days340.54
50 Days353.35
100 Days381.72
300 Days413.09
27 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Adani Wilmar stock today was 320.15, while the high price reached 329.

27 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price NSE Live :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹327, up 2.99% from yesterday's ₹317.5

Adani Wilmar stock currently has a price of 327. It experienced a percent change of 2.99%, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 9.5 points.

27 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1294.9544.953.61462.0851.746866.64
Adani Wilmar326.458.952.82730.0303.4542428.01
Hatsun Agro Product1147.25.60.491231.95786.025553.68
Godrej Industries625.557.21.16733.3395.221058.41
27 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹326.5, up 2.83% from yesterday's ₹317.5

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 326.5. There has been a 2.83% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

Click here for Adani Wilmar News

27 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Wilmar stock is 320.15, while the high price is 327.95.

27 Oct 2023, 11:55 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price NSE Live :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹326.85, up 2.94% from yesterday's ₹317.5

The current price of Adani Wilmar stock is 326.85, which represents a 2.94% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 9.35 points.

27 Oct 2023, 11:34 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1289.039.03.121462.0851.746651.3
Adani Wilmar326.358.852.79730.0303.4542415.01
Hatsun Agro Product1138.6-3.0-0.261231.95786.025362.12
Godrej Industries622.954.60.74733.3395.220970.88
27 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

The Adani Wilmar stock's low price for the day was 320.15, while the high price reached 327.95.

27 Oct 2023, 11:03 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹325.75, up 2.6% from yesterday's ₹317.5

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 325.75, which represents a 2.6% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 8.25.

27 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1275.025.02.01462.0851.746144.62
Adani Wilmar325.07.52.36730.0303.4542239.55
Hatsun Agro Product1138.7-2.9-0.251231.95786.025364.35
Godrej Industries623.14.750.77733.3395.220975.93
27 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹324.6, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹317.5

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Wilmar is 324.6. It has experienced a percent change of 2.24, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 7.1, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 7.1. Overall, these numbers indicate that Adani Wilmar's stock has seen a positive movement and has increased in value.

27 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

The Adani Wilmar stock had a low price of 320.15 and a high price of 327.95 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹317.5, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹320.4

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that its price is 317.5 with a percent change of -0.91. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.91% compared to its previous value. The net change is -2.9, indicating that the stock has decreased by 2.9 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

27 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.4%
3 Months-18.24%
6 Months-21.05%
YTD-48.6%
1 Year-53.2%
27 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹317.5, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹320.4

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 317.5 with a negative percent change of -0.91. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.91% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -2.9, meaning that the stock has decreased by 2.9 in value.

27 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹320.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a total trading volume of 380,410 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 320.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.