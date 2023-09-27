Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 342 per share. The stock is currently trading at 343.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

On the last day, the opening price of Adani Wilmar was 340.35, and it closed at the same price. The highest price during the day was 347.5, while the lowest was 340. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 44,449.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 819.55 and 327, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 143,785 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:15 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹343.25, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹342

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 343.25 with a net change of 1.25, resulting in a percent change of 0.37. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹340.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Wilmar shares on the BSE was 143,785 shares. The closing price of the shares was 340.35.

