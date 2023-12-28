Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Stocks Plunge in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 358.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 355.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar opened at a price of 365.05 and closed at 363. The highest price reached during the day was 366.95, while the lowest price was 356.05. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 46,554.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 627.8, and the 52-week low is 285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 123,165 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

The Adani Wilmar stock reached a low price of 354.05 and a high price of 360 on the current day.

28 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

28 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹355.3, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹358.2

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 355.3, which represents a percent change of -0.81. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.81% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -2.9, indicating a decrease of 2.9.

28 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.4%
3 Months-3.82%
6 Months-13.56%
YTD-42.05%
1 Year-35.02%
28 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹358.2, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹363

The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is 358.2 with a percent change of -1.32 and a net change of -4.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.32% and the net change is a decrease of 4.8.

28 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹363 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a BSE volume of 123,165 shares and a closing price of 363.

