Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Stocks Plunge in Trading

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar opened at a price of ₹365.05 and closed at ₹363. The highest price reached during the day was ₹366.95, while the lowest price was ₹356.05. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is ₹46,554.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹627.8, and the 52-week low is ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 123,165 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.