Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Stocks Plunge in Trading

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar opened at a price of ₹365.05 and closed at ₹363. The highest price reached during the day was ₹366.95, while the lowest price was ₹356.05. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is ₹46,554.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹627.8, and the 52-week low is ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 123,165 shares.
The Adani Wilmar stock reached a low price of ₹354.05 and a high price of ₹360 on the current day.
The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹355.3, which represents a percent change of -0.81. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.81% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -2.9, indicating a decrease of ₹2.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.4%
|3 Months
|-3.82%
|6 Months
|-13.56%
|YTD
|-42.05%
|1 Year
|-35.02%
The current data of Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is ₹358.2 with a percent change of -1.32 and a net change of -4.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.32% and the net change is a decrease of 4.8.
