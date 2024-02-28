Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -2.78 %. The stock closed at 398.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 387.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock closed at 398.9 on the last trading day, with an open price of 401.7. The stock reached a high of 403.8 and a low of 386.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar stood at 50401.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 509.4 and the 52-week low was 285.85. The BSE volume for Adani Wilmar was 749241 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹398.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar had a BSE volume of 749,241 shares with a closing price of 398.9.

