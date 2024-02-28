Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock closed at ₹398.9 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹401.7. The stock reached a high of ₹403.8 and a low of ₹386.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar stood at ₹50401.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹509.4 and the 52-week low was ₹285.85. The BSE volume for Adani Wilmar was 749241 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.