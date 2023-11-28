Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Reports Strong Trading Performance

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹315.95 and closed at ₹315.25 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹320.95, while the lowest price recorded was ₹310.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹41,186.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹668, and the 52-week low is ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 148,295 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Adani Wilmar stock is ₹320.4, while the high price is ₹338.65.
The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows a price of ₹337, with a percent change of 6.34 and a net change of 20.1. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. Investors who hold this stock may be experiencing gains in their investment.
Click here for Adani Wilmar Profit Loss
The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹334.1, with a percent change of 5.43 and a net change of 17.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.44%
|3 Months
|-16.55%
|6 Months
|-29.63%
|YTD
|-48.68%
|1 Year
|-49.89%
The current price of Adani Wilmar stock is ₹316.9. It has experienced a 0.52 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 1.65.
On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 148,295 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was recorded at ₹315.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!