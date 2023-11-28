Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Reports Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:21 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 6.34 %. The stock closed at 316.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 337 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 315.95 and closed at 315.25 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 320.95, while the lowest price recorded was 310.7. The market capitalization of the company is 41,186.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 668, and the 52-week low is 285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 148,295 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Wilmar stock is 320.4, while the high price is 338.65.

28 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹337, up 6.34% from yesterday's ₹316.9

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows a price of 337, with a percent change of 6.34 and a net change of 20.1. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. Investors who hold this stock may be experiencing gains in their investment.

28 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹334.1, up 5.43% from yesterday's ₹316.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Wilmar is 334.1, with a percent change of 5.43 and a net change of 17.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

28 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.44%
3 Months-16.55%
6 Months-29.63%
YTD-48.68%
1 Year-49.89%
28 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹316.9, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹315.25

The current price of Adani Wilmar stock is 316.9. It has experienced a 0.52 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 1.65.

28 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹315.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 148,295 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was recorded at 315.25.

