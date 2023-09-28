Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 28 Sep 2023, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 342 per share. The stock is currently trading at 341.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 344.95 and closed at 342 on the last day. The stock had a high of 344.95 and a low of 340.25. The market capitalization of the company is 44,397.02 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 819.55 and the 52-week low is 327. The BSE volume for the day was 115,462 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹342 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a BSE volume of 115,462 shares with a closing price of 342.

