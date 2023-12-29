Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹359.3 and closed at ₹358.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹360, while the lowest price was ₹353.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹46,041.11 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹627.8 and a low of ₹285.85. On the BSE, a total of 212,200 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.