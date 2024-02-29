Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹388.15 and closed at ₹387.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹398.85 and the low was ₹380. The market capitalization stands at 49589.24 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹509.4 and ₹285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 293,600 shares traded.
29 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST
