Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -1.61 %. The stock closed at 387.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 381.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 388.15 and closed at 387.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 398.85 and the low was 380. The market capitalization stands at 49589.24 crore. The 52-week high and low are 509.4 and 285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 293,600 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹387.8 on last trading day

Adani Wilmar's BSE volume on the last day was 293600 shares, with a closing price of 387.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!