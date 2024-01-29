Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Adani Wilmar saw an open price of ₹352.25 and a close price of ₹349.6. The stock reached a high of ₹354.9 and a low of ₹350.1. The market capitalization for Adani Wilmar is ₹45,631.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹573.5, while the 52-week low is ₹285.85. On the BSE, a total volume of 66,920 shares were traded.
