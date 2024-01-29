Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 349.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 351.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Adani Wilmar saw an open price of 352.25 and a close price of 349.6. The stock reached a high of 354.9 and a low of 350.1. The market capitalization for Adani Wilmar is 45,631.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 573.5, while the 52-week low is 285.85. On the BSE, a total volume of 66,920 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price NSE Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹349.6 on last trading day

