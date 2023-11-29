Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar closed today at 347.6, down -0.24% from yesterday's 348.45

15 min read . 29 Nov 2023
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 348.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 347.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 320.45 and closed at 316.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 348.55 and a low of 320.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 45,287.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 668 and 285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,300,805 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 06:31 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar closed today at ₹347.6, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹348.45

Adani Wilmar stock closed today at 347.6, representing a decrease of 0.24% from the previous day's closing price of 348.45. The net change in the stock price was -0.85.

29 Nov 2023, 06:23 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1402.366.755.01479.0851.750751.84
Adani Wilmar347.6-0.85-0.24668.0285.8545176.83
Hatsun Agro Product1086.7-5.4-0.491231.95786.024206.05
Godrej Industries657.4-11.75-1.76733.3395.222130.6
29 Nov 2023, 05:41 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Wilmar stock's low price for the day was 344 and the high price was 372.

29 Nov 2023, 03:23 PM IST Adani Wilmar Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Adani Wilmar Ltd stock is 285.80, while the 52-week high price is 668.40.

29 Nov 2023, 03:14 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹348.85, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹348.45

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is 348.85. There has been a 0.11 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.4.

29 Nov 2023, 02:35 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1402.366.755.01479.0851.750751.84
Adani Wilmar350.01.550.44668.0285.8545488.75
Hatsun Agro Product1085.65-6.45-0.591231.95786.024182.67
Godrej Industries658.7-10.45-1.56733.3395.222174.36
29 Nov 2023, 02:29 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹351.1, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹348.45

The current price of Adani Wilmar stock is 351.1, with a net change of 2.65 and a percent change of 0.76. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.76% compared to the previous trading session. The net change of 2.65 indicates that the stock has gained 2.65 points since the previous trading session. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Wilmar stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

29 Nov 2023, 02:12 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Wilmar stock is 344, while the high price is 372.

29 Nov 2023, 01:53 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹352.3, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹348.45

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 352.3, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 3.85. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.1% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net increase of 3.85.

29 Nov 2023, 01:31 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days315.24
10 Days305.34
20 Days310.61
50 Days329.64
100 Days358.46
300 Days385.99
29 Nov 2023, 01:15 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Adani Wilmar reached a low of 344 and a high of 372 on the current day.

29 Nov 2023, 01:01 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price NSE Live :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹352.75, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹348.45

Adani Wilmar stock currently has a price of 352.75, with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 4.3. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change. However, the net change of 4.3 suggests that the stock has not experienced a significant change in value.

29 Nov 2023, 12:57 PM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 12:33 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1402.366.755.01479.0851.750751.84
Adani Wilmar353.55.051.45668.0285.8545943.64
Hatsun Agro Product1088.4-3.7-0.341231.95786.024243.92
Godrej Industries663.95-5.2-0.78733.3395.222351.1
29 Nov 2023, 12:25 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹354.25, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹348.45

Adani Wilmar stock is currently priced at 354.25 with a percent change of 1.66 and a net change of 5.8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for Adani Wilmar News

29 Nov 2023, 12:19 PM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Wilmar stock reached a low of 344 and a high of 372 today.

29 Nov 2023, 11:45 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price NSE Live :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹349.85, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹348.45

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 349.85 with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 1.4. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly by 0.4% and has gained 1.4 points.

29 Nov 2023, 11:34 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1374.9539.42.951479.0851.749761.99
Adani Wilmar348.2-0.25-0.07668.0285.8545254.81
Hatsun Agro Product1089.65-2.45-0.221231.95786.024271.77
Godrej Industries664.8-4.35-0.65733.3395.222379.71
29 Nov 2023, 11:13 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Wilmar stock reached a low price of 344 and a high price of 372 on the current day.

29 Nov 2023, 11:12 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹349.85, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹348.45

According to the current data, the stock price of Adani Wilmar is 349.85. There has been a 0.4 percent change in the price, with a net change of 1.4. It indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market sentiment.

29 Nov 2023, 10:34 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price NSE Live :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹354.4, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹348.45

The stock price of Adani Wilmar is currently at 354.4, with a percent change of 1.71 and a net change of 5.95. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.71% from its previous closing price. The net change of 5.95 suggests that the stock has gained 5.95 in value. Overall, this data indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Adani Wilmar.

29 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1361.7526.21.961479.0851.749284.26
Adani Wilmar355.857.42.12668.0285.8546249.06
Hatsun Agro Product1090.45-1.65-0.151231.95786.024289.59
Godrej Industries665.5-3.65-0.55733.3395.222403.28
29 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Adani Wilmar stock had a low price of 353.35 and a high price of 372.

29 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹348.45, up 9.96% from yesterday's ₹316.9

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is 348.45, with a percent change of 9.96 and a net change of 31.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a gain of 9.96%. The net change of 31.55 suggests that the stock has risen by 31.55 per share. Overall, this data indicates a positive performance for Adani Wilmar stock.

29 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.15%
3 Months-7.49%
6 Months-20.03%
YTD-43.58%
1 Year-44.74%
29 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹348.45, up 9.96% from yesterday's ₹316.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Wilmar is 348.45. There has been a percent change of 9.96, indicating a significant increase in the stock price. The net change is 31.55, which means that the stock price has risen by this amount. Overall, these numbers suggest that Adani Wilmar's stock has experienced a notable increase in value.

29 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹316.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a volume of 1,300,805 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 316.9.

