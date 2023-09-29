Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 29 Sep 2023

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹341.8 and closed at ₹341.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹344 and a low of ₹338.05. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is ₹44,046.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹819.55 and the 52-week low is ₹327. The BSE volume for Adani Wilmar was 175,380 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.