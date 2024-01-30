Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar sees positive trading day

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Adani Wilmar saw an opening price of ₹351.55 and a closing price of ₹351.1. The stock reached a high of ₹364 and a low of ₹351.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹46,840.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹573.5 and the 52-week low is ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 423,235 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.