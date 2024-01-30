Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar sees positive trading day

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Adani Wilmar saw an opening price of ₹351.55 and a closing price of ₹351.1. The stock reached a high of ₹364 and a low of ₹351.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹46,840.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹573.5 and the 52-week low is ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 423,235 shares.
The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹360.4, which represents a 2.65% increase. The net change in the stock price is 9.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.68%
|3 Months
|-2.22%
|6 Months
|-12.44%
|YTD
|1.62%
|1 Year
|-30.22%
The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is ₹360.4. There has been a percent change of 2.65, indicating an increase in the stock's value. The net change is 9.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's price. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive growth.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Wilmar was 423,235 shares with a closing price of ₹351.1.
