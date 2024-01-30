Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 2.65 %. The stock closed at 351.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 360.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Adani Wilmar saw an opening price of 351.55 and a closing price of 351.1. The stock reached a high of 364 and a low of 351.55. The market capitalization of the company is 46,840.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 573.5 and the 52-week low is 285.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 423,235 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹360.4, up 2.65% from yesterday's ₹351.1

The current stock price of Adani Wilmar is 360.4, which represents a 2.65% increase. The net change in the stock price is 9.3.

30 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.68%
3 Months-2.22%
6 Months-12.44%
YTD1.62%
1 Year-30.22%
30 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹360.4, up 2.65% from yesterday's ₹351.1

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the price is 360.4. There has been a percent change of 2.65, indicating an increase in the stock's value. The net change is 9.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's price. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive growth.

30 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹351.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Wilmar was 423,235 shares with a closing price of 351.1.

