Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar faces stock decline

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹358.95 and closed at ₹348.45. The stock reached a high of ₹372 and a low of ₹344. The market capitalization of the company is ₹45,176.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹668 and ₹285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,787,763 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹343.4. There has been a percent change of -1.21, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.2 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.6%
|3 Months
|-8.42%
|6 Months
|-20.36%
|YTD
|-43.77%
|1 Year
|-44.23%
The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is ₹347.6. There has been a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.85, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.85 rupees.
On the last day, Adani Wilmar recorded a trading volume of 1,787,763 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹348.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!