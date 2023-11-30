Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar faces stock decline

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -1.21 %. The stock closed at 347.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 343.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

On the last day of trading, Adani Wilmar opened at 358.95 and closed at 348.45. The stock reached a high of 372 and a low of 344. The market capitalization of the company is 45,176.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 668 and 285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,787,763 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price update :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹343.4, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹347.6

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Wilmar is 343.4. There has been a percent change of -1.21, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.2, suggesting a decrease of 4.2 in the stock price.

30 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.6%
3 Months-8.42%
6 Months-20.36%
YTD-43.77%
1 Year-44.23%
30 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹347.6, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹348.45

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is 347.6. There has been a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.85, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.85 rupees.

30 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹348.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar recorded a trading volume of 1,787,763 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 348.45.

