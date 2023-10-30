Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Gains Momentum with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 4.33 %. The stock closed at 317.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 331.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

On the last day, the opening price of Adani Wilmar was 320.15. The stock closed at 317.5, with a high of 335.5 and a low of 320.15. The market capitalization of the company is 43,051.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 730, while the 52-week low is 303.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 244,651 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹331.25, up 4.33% from yesterday's ₹317.5

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Wilmar is 331.25. There has been a percent change of 4.33, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 13.75, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock of Adani Wilmar has seen a positive movement in its price.

30 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹317.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 244,651 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 317.5.

