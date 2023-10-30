Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar Gains Momentum with Positive Trading

On the last day, the opening price of Adani Wilmar was ₹320.15. The stock closed at ₹317.5, with a high of ₹335.5 and a low of ₹320.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43,051.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹730, while the 52-week low is ₹303.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 244,651 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Wilmar is ₹331.25. There has been a percent change of 4.33, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 13.75, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock of Adani Wilmar has seen a positive movement in its price.
On the last day, Adani Wilmar had a trading volume of 244,651 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹317.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!