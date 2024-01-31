Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar: Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 360.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 357.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Stock Price Today

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Adani Wilmar was 362.15, while the close price was 360.4. The highest price reached during the day was 363.15, and the lowest was 356. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is currently at 46,483.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 509.4, while the 52-week low is 285.85. A total of 96,399 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹357.65, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹360.4

Adani Wilmar stock is currently priced at 357.65, which represents a decrease of 0.76% or a net change of -2.75.

31 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹360.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Wilmar on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 96,399. The closing price for the stock was 360.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!