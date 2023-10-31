Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's Stocks Soar in Today's Trading

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹334 and closed at ₹331.25 in the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹334.8, while the lowest price was ₹326. The market capitalization of the company is ₹42,713.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹730, and the 52-week low is ₹303.45. The BSE volume for the day was 61,935 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is ₹329.15. There has been a percent change of 0.15, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.5, indicating a small positive change in the stock price. Overall, the stock has seen a minor increase in value.
