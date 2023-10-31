Hello User
Adani Wilmar share price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's Stocks Soar in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 328.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 329.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 334 and closed at 331.25 in the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 334.8, while the lowest price was 326. The market capitalization of the company is 42,713.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 730, and the 52-week low is 303.45. The BSE volume for the day was 61,935 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Today :Adani Wilmar trading at ₹329.15, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹328.65

The current data for Adani Wilmar stock shows that the stock price is 329.15. There has been a percent change of 0.15, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.5, indicating a small positive change in the stock price. Overall, the stock has seen a minor increase in value.

31 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Adani Wilmar share price Live :Adani Wilmar closed at ₹331.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Wilmar was 61,935 shares, and the closing price was 331.25.

