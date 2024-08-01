Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹354.6 and closed at ₹352.35 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹355.75, while the low was ₹346.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹45222.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹416.45, and the low was ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 498,888 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹352.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹355.75 & ₹346.2 yesterday to end at ₹347.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend