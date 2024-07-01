Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹334.8 and closed at ₹333.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹335.7 and the low was ₹331. The market capitalization stood at ₹43090.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹422.55 and the 52-week low was ₹285.85. The BSE trading volume for the day was 217,467 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 8.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹335.7 & ₹331 yesterday to end at ₹333.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend