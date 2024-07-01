Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 01 Jul 2024, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 333.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 331.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 334.8 and closed at 333.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 335.7 and the low was 331. The market capitalization stood at 43090.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 422.55 and the 52-week low was 285.85. The BSE trading volume for the day was 217,467 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 8.58% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 455.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0001
    Buy2221
    Hold2110
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell0000
01 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹333.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 335.7 & 331 yesterday to end at 333.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

