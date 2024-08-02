Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock price closed at ₹347.95, slightly lower than the opening price of ₹350. The stock reached a high of ₹357.5 and a low of ₹342.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company was ₹45,254.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹416.45 and the low was ₹285.85. The BSE trading volume for the stock was 336,901 shares.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 3.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹335.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹357.5 & ₹342.55 yesterday to end at ₹348.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend