Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹326.5 and closed at ₹329, experiencing a high of ₹331.9 and a low of ₹324.65. The company has a market capitalization of ₹42,960.88 crore. Over the past year, its stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹408.7 and a low of ₹279.2. The BSE volume for the day was 206,371 shares traded.
03 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹329 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹331.9 & ₹324.65 yesterday to end at ₹330.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.