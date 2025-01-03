Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 329 per share. The stock is currently trading at 330.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 326.5 and closed at 329, experiencing a high of 331.9 and a low of 324.65. The company has a market capitalization of 42,960.88 crore. Over the past year, its stock has reached a 52-week high of 408.7 and a low of 279.2. The BSE volume for the day was 206,371 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹329 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 331.9 & 324.65 yesterday to end at 330.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.