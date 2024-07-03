Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹334.25 and closed at ₹332.75 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹343.35, while the lowest was ₹333.45. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar stands at ₹43,682.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹422.55 and the 52-week low is ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 360,851 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹332.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹343.35 & ₹333.45 yesterday to end at ₹332.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend