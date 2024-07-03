Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 03 Jul 2024, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 332.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 336.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 334.25 and closed at 332.75 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 343.35, while the lowest was 333.45. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar stands at 43,682.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 422.55 and the 52-week low is 285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 360,851 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹332.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 343.35 & 333.45 yesterday to end at 332.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

